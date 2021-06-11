Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Virtual keyboard apps removed from Chinese app stores

An iFlytek company sign is seen at the Appliance and Electronics World Expo (AWE) in Shanghai, China March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

Chinese app stores removed several apps developed by companies including Sogou (SOGO.N) and Iflytek (002230.SZ) amid increased scrutiny of the technology sector and data protection.

As of Friday afternoon, the so-called input method apps, which serve as virtual keyboards, could not be downloaded on Chinese Apple (AAPL.O) iOS store and Android app stores operated by Chinese smartphone makers such as Huawei.

Iflytek said in a statement that the app was removed due to violations of personal data collection rules, and it already completed the "rectification" and was currently waiting for approval from the regulators.

Sougou didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In April, China issued draft guidelines seeking to limit the scope of mobile apps' collection of personal data. read more

Apps in China have been temporarily removed by regulators for mishandling user data or improper content, with existing users unaffected.

