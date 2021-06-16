Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Technology

Virtual reality ads make their way to Facebook's Oculus headsets

An attendee demos the Oculus Quest wireless virtual reality headset during Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

June 16 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) said Wednesday it will begin testing ads inside its virtual reality Oculus headsets in partnership with several game developers, including Resolution Games.

The small-scale test of VR ads are a bridge between the social media company's main revenue line of selling digital advertising and its growing investment to build virtual reality hardware as the next tech frontier after the smartphone.

Facebook said it will use the test to explore ways to help developers earn revenue on the Oculus platform.

Ads will begin to appear in Blaston, an action game developed by Resolution, and in other Oculus games over the coming weeks.

Facebook added that Oculus users will be able to hide individual ads or choose not to see ads from a certain advertiser.

Reporting by Sheila Dang, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

