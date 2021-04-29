Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
TechnologyVodafone joins forces with Qualcomm on Open-RAN development

A truck carrying cars speeds past the headquarters of Vodafone in Madrid March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera/File Photo

Mobile operator Vodafone (VOD.L) and chipmaker Qualcomm (QCOM.O) said they would join forces to develop a technical blueprint for telecoms equipment suppliers to use Open RAN (radio access network) technology.

"The move aims to lower the entry barrier for many companies and drive diversification of network equipment vendors," the companies said on Thursday.

Mobile operators and governments want to encourage the development of Open RAN technology to help more vendors enter a market dominated by Huawei, Ericsson (ERICb.ST) and Nokia (NOKIA.HE).

