Volkswagen CFO says no talks with Huawei on software















May 17 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz said Wednesday the automaker is not currently in talks with Chinese technology company Huawei (HWT.UL) about licensing software for VW cars in China.

Volkswagen is looking for ways to "enhance our China specific software," Antlitz said during an interview for the Reuters Events Automotive Europe conference in Munich.

"We need more local driving assistance functions," he said, and more "local value added in China."

A Volkswagen spokesperon in China had denied a Financial Times report earlier in the day that said the German automaker was discussing licensing Huawei software.

"There are no such conversations," the spokesperson said.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz, Writing by Bartosz Dabrowski, Editing by Rachel More











