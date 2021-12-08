Volkswagen expects chip supply to be challenging at least until end-H1

FRANKFURT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Wednesday said tight chip supply would continue to pose challenges to Europe's largest carmaker during at least the first half of 2022, while next year as a whole should show a slight improvement.

"The Volkswagen Group is still doing everything in its power to minimize the impact of the structural undersupply of semiconductors on production and is actively working with semiconductor manufacturers and suppliers to mitigate the supply shortages," the group said.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray

