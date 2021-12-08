Skip to main content
Reuters home
Technology

Volkswagen expects chip supply to be challenging at least until end-H1

1 minute read

A Volkswagen logo is pictured in a production line at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg, Germany March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

FRANKFURT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Wednesday said tight chip supply would continue to pose challenges to Europe's largest carmaker during at least the first half of 2022, while next year as a whole should show a slight improvement.

"The Volkswagen Group is still doing everything in its power to minimize the impact of the structural undersupply of semiconductors on production and is actively working with semiconductor manufacturers and suppliers to mitigate the supply shortages," the group said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters