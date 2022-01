A Volkswagen Phideon is seen during the launch ceremony in Shanghai, China October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) sold 70,625 of its ID battery electric vehicles in China last year, the company said on Tuesday in material distributed to media before a briefing.

Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

