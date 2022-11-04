Volkswagen tells brands to pause paid advertising on Twitter

[1/2] A Volkswagen logo is seen on one of the German automaker's cars in a street in Sydney, Australia, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray















HAMBURG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Friday said it has recommended to its brands to pause paid advertising on Twitter until further notice in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and will decide about next steps depending on its evolvement," Europe's top carmaker said in a statement.

The comments by Volkswagen group, which covers the VW, Seat, Cupra, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati and Porsche (P911_p.DE) brands, echoes similar remarks from other firms, including GM (GM.N) and General Mills Inc (GIS.N).

Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Christoph Steitz











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.