Volkswagen temporarily suspends deliveries of cars already in Russia to dealerships, RIA says

A Volkswagen logo is seen at a construction completion event of SAIC Volkswagen MEB electric vehicle plant in Shanghai, China November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) temporarily suspended deliveries of cars already in Russia to local dealerships, the RIA news agency said on Monday, citing the company's statement.

Separately, Volkswagen decided to halt production for a few days this week at two German factories after a delay in getting parts made in Ukraine. read more

