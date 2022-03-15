Volvo Cars teams up with Starbucks for pilot EV charging network

The logo of Volvo is seen at a Volvo showroom in Mexico City, Mexico April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

March 15 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars U.S. (VOLVb.ST) said on Tuesday it was partnering with coffee giant Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) to create a public electric vehicle (EV) charging network that is set to begin this summer.

The Swedish automaker maker said that its pilot installations would include as many as 60 Volvo-branded ChargePoint DC fast chargers at up to 15 Starbucks store locations.

Volvo, which plans to have a charger installed at every 100 miles, said it expects the installations to be completed by the end of 2022. The charging stations could be used by all EV drivers for a fee. However, Volvo car owners could use these at no charge or at preferential rates.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The move comes as automakers race to overtake EV maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), with Ford Motor Co (F.N) on Monday unveiling plans for seven new electric models that it plans to launch in Europe. read more

Volvo Cars, which is primarily owned by China's Geely Holding [RIC:RIC:GEELY.UL], aims to sell 50% pure electric cars by the middle of this decade and fully electric cars by 2030.

The Biden administration last month also unveiled its plan to award nearly $5 billion over five years to build thousands of electric vehicle charging stations to help combat this issue. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.