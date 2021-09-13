Skip to main content

Technology

Walgreens COVID-19 test registration system left patient data unprotected - Recode

1 minute read

People work behind a pharmacy counter at a Walgreens store in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar/File Photo

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance's (WBA.O) COVID-19 test registration system exposed data of potentially millions of people, including their phone numbers and email addresses, Recode reported on Monday.

The data also exposed names, dates of birth and gender identities on the open web for potentially anyone to see and for the multiple ad trackers on Walgreens' site to collect, the report said. (https://bit.ly/3AdXgoE)

In some cases, the results of these tests could also be taken from the exposed data, the report added.

Walgreens did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 8:05 PM UTC

Cyber arms dealer exploits new Apple iPhone software vulnerability; affects most versions - researchers

A cyber surveillance company based in Israel developed a tool to break into Apple iPhones with a never-before-seen technique that has been in use since February, internet security watchdog group Citizen Lab said on Monday.

Technology
Interactive Brokers launches cryptocurrency trading
Technology
D.C. attorney general broadens Amazon lawsuit
Technology
In fresh regulatory move, China tells tech giants to stop blocking rivals' links
Technology
Apple shares recover ground after Epic ruling slide