Walt Disney names Alisa Bowen president of Disney+















Sept 29 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) on Thursday named Alisa Bowen, who has led global business operations for the company's streaming platforms, president of Disney+.

The position is a newly created one, with Bowen reporting to Michael Paull, president of Disney's direct to consumer unit.

Bowen has led global business operations for Disney’s streaming platforms, including Disney+, since its launch in 2019. In that time, Disney+ has expanded to 154 markets worldwide with 152.1 million total subscriptions.

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru and Dawn Chmielewski in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Chizu Nomiyama











