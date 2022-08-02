Website of Taiwan's presidential office receives overseas cyber attack - source

Taiwanese Presidential Office is seen through barbed wire fence during a rally against the overhaul of the military and civil service pension fund, in Taipei,Taiwan January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

TAIPEI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The website of Taiwan's presidential office received an overseas cyber attack on Tuesday and was at one point malfunctioning, a source briefed on the matter said.

The website was shortly brought back online, the source told Reuters. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said, as frictions rose across the sensitive Taiwan Strait. read more

Reporting By Yimou Lee

