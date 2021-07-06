Weibo chairman says not in talks to take company private

Weibo Corporation Chairman Charles Chao talks on a cell phone before the opening of trading for Weibo at the NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square on day one of its initial public offering (IPO) on The NASDAQ Stock Market in New York April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Files

July 6 (Reuters) - China's Weibo Corp chairman Charles Chao (WB.O) said on Tuesday he informed the company that he had no discussions with anyone regarding taking the social media company private.

Reuters had earlier reported on Tuesday that Chao and a state investor were in talks to take the Nasdaq-listed company private in a deal that could value it at more than $20 billion. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.