Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Western Digital in advanced talks to merge with Japan's Kioxia Holdings - WSJ

1 minute read

The logo of Western Digital Corporation is displayed at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Yoshiyasu Shida

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp (WDC.O) is in advanced talks to merge with Japanese semiconductor firm Kioxia Holdings Corp in a deal potentially valued at more than $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Western Digital's shares jumped as much as 15% in afternoon trading.

The companies could reach an agreement as early as mid-September, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Western Digital and Kioxia did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 6:37 PM UTC

Google brings Samsung 5G modem tech to U.S. market with new Pixel phone -sources

Google will tap Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) to supply the 5G modem for its next flagship Pixel smart phone, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, signaling the first win for the Korean firm in a U.S. market dominated by Qualcomm Inc .

Technology
Cyber threats top agenda at White House meeting with Big Tech, finance executives
Technology
NFT sales surge as speculators pile in, sceptics see bubble
Technology
EXCLUSIVE Huawei gets U.S. approvals to buy auto chips, sparking blow back
Technology
Xiaomi revenue surges 64%, prepares autonomous driving expansion