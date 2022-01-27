WeTransfer company cancels IPO citing market volatility

WeTransfer logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken January 20, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

AMSTERDAM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The company that owns the WeTransfer file service on Thursday said it was cancelling its initial public offering (IPO) on Amsterdam Euronext, citing volatile market conditions.

WeRock had planned a floatation that would have valued the company between 629 million and 716 million euros ($714-813 million). read more

Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely

