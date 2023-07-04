What people are saying about China's chipmaking export controls

July 4 (Reuters) - China will control exports of some metals used in the semiconductor industry, ramping up a technology war with the United States and potentially causing more disruption to global supply chains.

Here's what people are saying about the measure:

KAZUMA KISHIKAWA, ECONOMIST AT DAIWA INSTITUTE OF RESEARCH:

"From what I've seen, they haven't narrowed down the countries targeted by the export restrictions, but since Japan, the U.S., and the Netherlands will naturally be included, I think it's fair to say that this is a de facto retaliatory measure."

PETER ARKELL, CHAIRMAN OF GLOBAL MINING ASSOCIATION OF CHINA:

"It hardly comes as a surprise that China would respond to the American-led campaign to restrict China's access to microchips. With roughly 90% of global production of these minor metals, China has hit the American trade restrictions where it hurts. It seems to be a pretty fundamental trade negotiation tactic.

"Gallium and germanium are just a couple of the minor metals that are so important for the range of tech products and China is the dominant producer of most of these metals. It is a fantasy to suggest that another country can replace China in the short or even medium term."

STEWART RANDALL AT SHANGHAI-BASED CONSULTANCY INTRALINK:

"Chinese suppliers would lose customers, and in the short term it would cause supply issues if China did actually deny exports.

"To me it doesn't seem as much of a chokepoint because there's no difficult technological blocker. It is a logistical supply chain blocker of finding new raw materials suppliers."

MANAGER AT A CHINA-BASED GERMANIUM PRODUCER, WHO DECLINED TO BE NAMED DUE TO THE SENSITIVITY OF THE MATTER:

"The number of enquiries from abroad surged overnight after the export control news. Many overseas buyers are asking, mainly from Europe, Japan and the United States, as it may take as long as two months to get licence permit for exports, so overseas buyers will need to stockpile more cargoes in advance to sustain production in at least two months.

"Offer prices in the domestic market and the export market have increased to 10,000 yuan ($1,380) per kg and over $1,500 per kg, respectively."

