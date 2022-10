PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Popular messaging service WhatsApp stopped working for many users across France on Tuesday, with around 9,540 problems registered in the last 24 hours about the Meta Platforms (META.O) owned service on the Downdetector.fr French website.

