WhatsApp Pay India head quits, joins Amazon -source

BENGALURU, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The head of WhatsApp's India payment business, Manesh Mahatme, has quit and is joining Amazon India, a source told Reuters on Thursday.

Mahatme has joined as director of product in the e-commerce division of Amazon in India, the source said.

He joined WhatsApp Pay in April 2021 after serving as a director. Mahatme was also on the board of Amazon Pay India between 2014 and 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Amazon and Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp were not immediately available for comment.

