WhatsApp Pay India head quits, joins Amazon -source
BENGALURU, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The head of WhatsApp's India payment business, Manesh Mahatme, has quit and is joining Amazon India, a source told Reuters on Thursday.
Mahatme has joined as director of product in the e-commerce division of Amazon in India, the source said.
He joined WhatsApp Pay in April 2021 after serving as a director. Mahatme was also on the board of Amazon Pay India between 2014 and 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Amazon and Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp were not immediately available for comment.
