"White Hat" Hacker has returned nearly all of $600 million crypto tokens taken Tuesday -Poly Network

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Hackers behind one of the biggest ever digital coin heists have now returned nearly all of the $610 million-plus they took, the cryptocurrency platform targeted by the hack said on Thursday.

Poly Network, a platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions, said on Twitter that the tokens were transferred to a multi-signature wallet controlled by the company and that it was carried out by what it now characterizes as an ethical "white hat" hacker.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.