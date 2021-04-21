Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

TechnologyWhite House backs tech bill boosting U.S. supply chains -spokeswoman

Reuters
1 minute read

The White House on Wednesday threw its support behind a legislative effort to address Chinese competition, saying U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the bipartisan bill aimed at strengthen U.S. supply chains.

"We look forward to working with Congress to further shape this legislation to renew America’s global leadership in science and technology and to make sure we develop and manufacture the technologies of the future," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 5:44 PM UTCTop antitrust U.S. senator says Apple’s AirTags news is ‘timely’

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, the top Senate Democrat on antitrust issues, said Apple's announcement that it would introduce the AirTag tracker device was "timely" as it was the kind of conduct that her panel planned to discuss at a hearing on Wednesday.

TechnologyTesla comes under growing China pressure after customer complaint
TechnologyU.S. lawmakers back $100 billion science push to compete with China
TechnologyEpic CEO, Apple App Store chief to attend antitrust trial starting May 3
TechnologyIntel CEO to travel to Europe to meet officials, customers