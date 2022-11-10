White House: Crypto needs oversight to avoid harming Americans
WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies risk harming everyday Americans without proper oversight and latest news involving crypto underscores these concerns, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.
She said the White House will continue to monitor developments on cryptocurrencies.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland, Editing by Franklin Paul
