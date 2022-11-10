White House: Crypto needs oversight to avoid harming Americans

[1/2] White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner















WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies risk harming everyday Americans without proper oversight and latest news involving crypto underscores these concerns, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

She said the White House will continue to monitor developments on cryptocurrencies.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland, Editing by Franklin Paul











