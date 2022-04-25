White House expresses concerns on social media after Musk's Twitter deal

Elon Musk's twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken, April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - The White House declined on Monday to comment on billionaire Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), but said that President Joe Biden has long been concerned about the power of social media platforms.

"Our concerns are not new," said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki, adding that the platforms need to be held accountable.

"The president has long talked about his concerns about the power of social media platforms, including Twitter and others, to spread misinformation."

But she said the White House would not comment on an individual transaction.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler, Bernard Orr

