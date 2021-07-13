Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

White House mulls digital trade deal to counter China in Asia - Bloomberg News

1 minute read

A general view of the sun rising behind the White House in Washington, U.S. January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

July 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering a digital trade agreement covering Indo-Pacific economies as the United States seeks ways to check China's influence in the region, Bloomberg News reported late on Monday.

The pact could include countries such as Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The details of the potential agreement are still being drafted, but could set out standards for the digital economy, including rules on the use of data, trade facilitation and electronic customs arrangements, the report said.

Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · July 12, 2021 · 10:24 PM UTCSolarWinds says unknown hackers exploited newly discovered software flaw

Software company SolarWinds (SWI.N) says that unknown hackers exploited a previously unknown flaw in two of its programs to go after "a limited, targeted set of customers."

TechnologyU.S. approves Blue Origin license for human space travel ahead of Bezos flight
TechnologyBiden administration asks courts to dismiss government appeals of TikTok ruling
TechnologyWhite House mulls digital trade deal to counter China in Asia - Bloomberg News
TechnologySome Twitter staff return to offices in New York, San Francisco