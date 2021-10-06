Technology
White House says reforms should happen given concerns about Facebook
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The White House said more needs to be done and reforms should happen given privacy and trust concerns raised about Facebook Inc.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki made the comments a day after former Facebook (FB.O) product manager Frances Haugen testified before Congress about concerns that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions.
Facebook has denied wrongdoing. read more
