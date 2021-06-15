White House taps Lina Khan to chair Federal Trade Commission -source

FTC Commissioner nominee Lina M. Khan testifies during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing on the nomination of Former Senator Bill Nelson to be NASA administrator, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2021. Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden has selected Lina Khan, an antitrust researcher who has focused her work on Big Tech's immense market power, to chair the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Khan, who teaches at Columbia Law School, was confirmed as an FTC commissioner on a bipartisan vote of 69 to 28 earlier on Tuesday.

Reporting by David Shepardson, Diane Bartz and Nandita Bose; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.