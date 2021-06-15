Technology
White House taps Lina Khan to chair Federal Trade Commission -source
WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden has selected Lina Khan, an antitrust researcher who has focused her work on Big Tech's immense market power, to chair the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Khan, who teaches at Columbia Law School, was confirmed as an FTC commissioner on a bipartisan vote of 69 to 28 earlier on Tuesday.
