White House urges Congress to pass bill giving Commerce secretary power to ban TikTok

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - The White House urged Congress to quickly pass legislation introduced on Tuesday that would provide the federal government with new powers to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok and other foreign-based technologies if they pose a national security threat, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

"We look forward to continue working with both Democrats and Republicans on this bill, and urge Congress to act quickly to send it to the president’s desk," Sullivan said in a statement.

