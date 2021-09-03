Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Vocus says its response to a cyberattack temporarily triggered NZ internet outages

WELLINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand's third largest internet provider Vocus NZ said on Friday its response to a cyberattack temporary triggered a widespread internet outage.

The company said its systems blocked a denial of service (DDoS) attack on one user but in doing so caused some Vocus customers in the country's largest cities - Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch - to suffer outages.

Vocus said the issue was resolved within 30 minutes.

"We are working closely with the vendor of this platform to understand why this occurred," said a company spokesperson.

A DDoS attack is a way in which hackers disrupt a server by overwhelming it with a flood of internet traffic.

Reporting by Praveen Menon in Wellington and Colin Packham in Canberra; Editing by Robert Birsel and Edwina Gibbs

