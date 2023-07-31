X reveals reporting structure under Elon Musk, CEO Yaccarino

July 31 (Reuters) - X, the social media company formerly known as Twitter, said on Monday that owner Elon Musk will lead the product and engineering teams, while its Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino will lead all other teams including legal and sales.

The company said both Musk and Yaccarino will oversee the trust and safety team, which is responsible for content moderation.

Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas Editing by Chris Reese

