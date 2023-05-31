Xiaomi partners with Dixon Technologies to make mobile phones in India















BENGALURU, May 31 (Reuters) - Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (DIXO.NS) is partnering with Xiaomi Corp's (1810.HK) Indian arm to make and export mobile phones from the country, the contract manufacturer said on Wednesday.

The news, which boosted Dixon's shares by 4%, comes after Xiaomi India revealed plans to start making wireless audio products in the country by partnering with electronics manufacturer Optiemus.

Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











