Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Xiaomi trumps Apple to become world's No. 2 smartphone maker - Canalys

2 minute read

The Xiaomi logo is seen at a Xiaomi shop, in Shanghai, China May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

July 16 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK) overtook Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in the second quarter to become the world's No. 2 smartphone maker, market research firm Canalys said in a report on Thursday.

Xiaomi took the second spot for the first time with 17% share of worldwide smartphone shipments, up 3% from the previous quarter, according to the research firm.

Global smartphone shipments grew 12% in the second quarter, led by Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) with a 19% share, and Apple at third place with a 14% share.

The average selling price of Xiaomi phones is about 40% to 75% cheaper compared with Samsung and Apple respectively, Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton said, adding that a major priority for Xiaomi this year is to grow sales of its high-end devices.

The company's shipments jumped more than 300% in Latin America, 150% Africa and 50% in Western Europe, the report said.

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 3:31 AM UTCSamsung considering another Texas location for $17 bln chip factory - document

Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) has applied for tax breaks to potentially build its planned $17 billion U.S. chip factory in a location in Texas other than Austin, where it has an existing chip plant, according to a document filed with Texas state officials.

TechnologyMicrosoft says Israeli group sold tools to hack Windows
TechnologyXiaomi trumps Apple to become world's No. 2 smartphone maker - Canalys
TechnologySquare to create new bitcoin-focused business
TechnologyTeenager to fly with Bezos in inaugural space tourism flight