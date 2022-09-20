YouTube in challenge to TikTok to give Shorts creators 45% of ad sales

A 3D printed Youtube and Tik Tok logo are seen placed on keyboard in this illustration taken, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 (Reuters) - YouTube unveiled a new way for creators to make money on short-form video, as it faces intensifying competition from TikTok.

The Google-owned (GOOGL.O) streaming service announced Tuesday that it would introduce advertising on its video feature Shorts and give creators 45% of the revenue. That compares with its standard distribution of 55% for videos outside of Shorts, and TikTok's $1 billion fund for paying creators.

"We want YouTube to be the place that gives (creators) the greatest support within the changing digital landscape," said YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski; Additional reporting by Paresh Dave

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.