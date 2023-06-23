YouTube down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users next to a screen projection of the YouTube logo in this picture illustration
Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of the YouTube logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

June 22 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) YouTube and Youtube TV were down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector showed there were more than 13,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube as of 8:00 p.m. ET (00:00 GMT on Friday), and over 3,000 reports for YouTube TV.

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

