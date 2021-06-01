Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Zoom beats quarterly revenue estimates on steady demand

Small toy figures are seen in front of the Zoom logo in this illustration picture taken March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM.O) reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, benefiting from steady demand for its video-conferencing platform as people wary of the pandemic continued school and work from home.

Zoom became a household name during the pandemic as businesses and schools switched to its video conferencing platform for virtual classes, office meetings and social catch-ups.

Revenue in the first quarter ended April 30 rose to $956.2 million from $328.2 million a year earlier, beating analysts' average estimate of $906 million, according to IBES Refinitiv data.

Net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $227.4 million, or 74 cents per share, from $27.04 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

