Zoom down for thousands of users - Downdetector.com

The Zoom Video Communications logo is pictured at the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York, New York, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

July 28 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications (ZM.O) was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were nearly 10,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the audio-streaming platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

Zoom said on its status dashboard the telephony feature was facing degraded performance. (https://bit.ly/3OH4rMB)

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.