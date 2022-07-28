Zoom down for thousands of users - Downdetector.com
July 28 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications (ZM.O) was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
There were nearly 10,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the audio-streaming platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.
Zoom said on its status dashboard the telephony feature was facing degraded performance. (https://bit.ly/3OH4rMB)
The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
