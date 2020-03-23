'America will again and soon be open for business' -Trump

Posted
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will not allow the coronavirus to do long-lasting damage to the U.S. economy and that he would consider how to move forward after a 15-day shutdown ends next week, even as the highly contagious disease is spreading rapidly and hospitals are bracing for a wave of virus-related deaths.
02:06
01:42
01:51
02:17
01:55
01:30
02:00
02:01
01:13
01:46
00:59
01:06
01:14
01:10
00:50
02:06
01:46
01:54
00:47
01:44
00:51
01:25
02:15
02:15
01:29
00:41
01:07
00:55
01:19
01:50
02:12
01:50
00:56
00:57
02:35
00:31
00:31
01:28
02:07
01:22
02:18
00:30
01:08
01:35
00:53
02:09
01:54
02:16
02:13
01:51
01:43
02:13
01:29
02:15
01:31
01:57
01:05
00:51
02:02
01:07
01:43
01:12
01:01
01:27
01:01
00:50
00:43
00:53
01:07
01:00
01:47
00:50
01:36
01:53
02:01
01:20
02:07
01:33
01:35
02:16
02:05
01:11
00:46
01:31
01:05
01:14
00:46
01:18
00:57
01:29
01:08
03:16
01:32
01:10
01:24
01:10
00:58
01:05