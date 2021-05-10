Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bolivian companies team up for green deliveries

[AUDIO ONLY] In Cochabamba, west-central Bolivia, companies have teamed up to offer a completely green delivery service in one of South America's most polluted cities.

