Smog covers Milan as pollution levels rise

Posted
More than a dozen cities and towns across Italy introduced traffic curbs in a bid to cut harmful emissions following a spike in pollution.
02:20
02:26
01:59
02:15
00:57
02:32
01:41
01:02
01:16
01:24
01:17
01:31
01:53
01:18
01:00
01:18
01:19
01:12
02:00
00:58
01:09
01:27
02:26
02:34
01:12
01:11
01:12
01:46
01:08
01:26
01:27
01:29
01:12
01:52
02:05
01:58
02:16
01:45
01:54
01:03
02:50
01:33
02:13
01:39
00:46
01:00
01:46
02:10
01:48
01:07
02:26
01:18
01:14
01:48
02:26
05:00
02:14
02:33
04:53
00:47
01:18
01:26
01:05
00:47
01:17
01:24
01:03
01:25
01:08
01:53
04:10
03:28
01:20
01:16
01:32
01:39
01:33
01:42
02:27
01:41
01:52
01:17
02:45
02:29
01:25
01:29
02:06
01:11
02:10
01:57
00:57
02:34
01:59
01:40
01:29