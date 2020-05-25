WHO pauses hydroxychloroquine trial over safety concerns

Posted
The World Health Organization has suspended testing the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday. Gavino Garay has more.
