China · 12:42 AM UTCDeath toll in China flooded highway tunnel rises to 13
Rescuers have found the bodies of 10 more workers who were trapped in a flooded highway tunnel in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai last week, bringing the death toll to 13, state media reported late on Wednesday.
WorldAt least 17 migrants drown off Tunisia in shipwreck -Red Crescent
At least 17 Bengali migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy from Libya, while more than 380 were rescued by the coastguard, the Tunisian Red Crescent said on Wednesday.
Americas'A thousand ways to love': Argentina rolls out non-binary ID cards in Latam first
Argentina rolled out identification cards on Wednesday for non-binary citizens, who neither identify as male nor female, allowing them to use "x" in their important national ID document and passports in the field corresponding to gender.