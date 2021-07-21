Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

China · 12:42 AM UTCDeath toll in China flooded highway tunnel rises to 13

Rescuers have found the bodies of 10 more workers who were trapped in a flooded highway tunnel in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai last week, bringing the death toll to 13, state media reported late on Wednesday.

Asia PacificFour Apple Daily staff due in Hong Kong court on national security charges
Asia PacificHalf of all Afghan district centers under Taliban control - U.S. general
AfricaDeath toll in South Africa riots rises to 276, minister says
United StatesU.S. extends travel curbs at Canada, Mexico land borders through Aug. 21
ChinaChina orders immediate review of subway flood controls as rains continue
EuropeNorway marks ten years since Breivik's deadly attacks
AmericasNew self-defense militia appears in Chiapas, Mexico to fight organized crime
AmericasVenezuela's Maduro calls Vatican letter a 'compendium of hatred'
Asia PacificAustralia cautions COVID-19 cases to rise despite weeks-long lockdown
AmericasPeru arrests state hospital workers for charging COVID-19 patients $21,000 per bed
WorldAt least 17 migrants drown off Tunisia in shipwreck -Red Crescent

At least 17 Bengali migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy from Libya, while more than 380 were rescued by the coastguard, the Tunisian Red Crescent said on Wednesday.

WorldHundreds of cities back U.N. fight against global woes
EuropeGermany counts cost of floods as hopes of finding survivors fade
ChinaAt least 25 dead as rains deluge central China's Henan province
WorldCIA probe of 'Havana syndrome' to be led by Bin Laden search veteran -source
AmericasAs Cuba begins handing out sentences to protesters, some families left in the dark
Middle EastCyprus appeals to UN Security Council over Varosha; Turkey defiant
Americas'A thousand ways to love': Argentina rolls out non-binary ID cards in Latam first

Argentina rolled out identification cards on Wednesday for non-binary citizens, who neither identify as male nor female‍, allowing them to use "x" in their important national ID document and passports in the field corresponding to gender.

EuropeRussia extends house arrest of Kremlin critic Navalny's spokesperson