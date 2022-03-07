2,000 civilians evacuated from Irpin near Kyiv - Ukrainian police

People cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate from the town of Irpin, on the only escape route used by local residents after days of heavy shelling, while Russian troops advance towards the capital, in Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

LVIV, Ukraine, March 7 (Reuters) - About 2,000 civilians have so far been evacuated from the town of Irpin near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, police said on Monday.

A police statement did not make clear over what period the evacuations had taken place. Ukrainians fleeing Irpin were caught in shelling by Russian forces on Sunday and forced to dive for cover, Reuters witnesses said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.