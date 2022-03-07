1 minute read
2,000 civilians evacuated from Irpin near Kyiv - Ukrainian police
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LVIV, Ukraine, March 7 (Reuters) - About 2,000 civilians have so far been evacuated from the town of Irpin near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, police said on Monday.
A police statement did not make clear over what period the evacuations had taken place. Ukrainians fleeing Irpin were caught in shelling by Russian forces on Sunday and forced to dive for cover, Reuters witnesses said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.