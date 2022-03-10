Skip to main content
Abramovich's Portuguese citizenship could be stripped depending on inquiry outcome - source

1 minute read

Football Soccer - Chelsea v Sunderland - Barclays Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 19/12/15 Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich after the game. Reuters / Dylan Martinez

LISBON, March 10 (Reuters) - The Portuguese citizenship granted to billionaire Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich in April last year could be stripped depending on the outcome of an ongoing inquiry, a government source told Reuters on Thursday.

Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

