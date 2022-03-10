1 minute read
Abramovich's Portuguese citizenship could be stripped depending on inquiry outcome - source
LISBON, March 10 (Reuters) - The Portuguese citizenship granted to billionaire Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich in April last year could be stripped depending on the outcome of an ongoing inquiry, a government source told Reuters on Thursday.
Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.