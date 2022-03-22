Skip to main content
Abu Dhabi crown prince says UAE keen on energy security, global markets balance

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan speaks as he meets Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street, London, Britain, September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

CAIRO, March 22 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince spoke with Azerbaijan's president about the global energy market in light of the Ukraine crisis, and stressed that the UAE is keen on energy security globally and the stability and balance of energy markets, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also discussed with Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, bilateral relations, especially in fields of economy, trade, energy, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Leslie Adler

