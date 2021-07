Members of the military keep guard outside looted shops as the country deploys army to quell unrest linked to jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

CAPE TOWN, July 13 (Reuters) - The bodies of 10 people were found on Monday evening after a stampede at a Soweto shopping mall as looting continued in Gauteng province, premier David Makhura said on Tuesday read more .

Reporting by Wendell Roelf and Alexander Winning; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.