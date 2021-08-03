Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Africa

100,000 displaced by fighting in Ethiopia's Amhara region, 8,000 in Afar region - U.N. aid chief

1 minute read

A member of Amhara Special Forces stands guard along a street in Humera town, Ethiopia July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

ADDIS ABABA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Tuesday 100,000 people have been displaced by fighting in Ethiopia's Amhara region and 8,000 in its Afar region.

In recent weeks fighting has spread into the two regions neighbouring Tigray, where a war erupted eight months ago between Ethiopia's central government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

Afar regional spokesperson Ahmed Koloyta and Amhara spokesperson Gizachew Muluneh did not respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Addis Ababa newsroom; Writing by Giulia Paravicini; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · August 2, 2021 · 7:47 AM UTCMadagascar makes 21 further arrests over suspected coup plot

Madagascar has arrested 21 more suspects, including 12 military personnel, in connection with a plot to kill President Andry Rajoelina and topple the government, a senior prosecutor said.

AfricaRescuers pull 394 migrants from dangerously overcrowded boat off Tunisia
AfricaTunisian labour union urges new PM appointment
AfricaIn poor area of Tunis, hopes for better times ahead
AfricaTunisia received 6 million doses of vaccine as donations- president