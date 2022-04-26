2 million children risk starving to death in Horn of Africa: U.N. aid chief

Children sit on sacks as scavengers sort for recyclable plastic materials at the Dandora dumping site on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya, February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

GENEVA, April 26 (Reuters) - U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Tuesday that close to 2 million children risk starving to death as the Horn of Africa faces one of its worst droughts in decades.

Addressing a closed-door donor conference held in Geneva, he said the organisation had just a fraction of the $1.4 billion it needs to respond to the drought across Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia.

"... The harsh truth we must acknowledge today is that we are in a race against time again to avert large-scale loss of life in 2022, and we don't have the resources to do so," he said in remarks delivered virtually.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.