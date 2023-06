KAMPALA, June 3 (Reuters) - Somalia's al Shabaab militant group killed 54 Ugandan soldiers last week in an attack on a military base in Somalia, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni said on Saturday.

Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru and Elias Biryabarema in Kampala; Editing by Cynthia Osterman











