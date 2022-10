N'DJAMENA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - About 50 people were killed and dozens injured in anti-government protests in Chad on Thursday, Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo told a news conference.

Reporting by Mahamat Ramadane; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by James Macharia Chege











