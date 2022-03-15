Absa Bank Kenya resumes dividends as 2021 pre-tax profit jumps

A customer uses an ATM outside the banking hall at the Absa Bank Kenya market branch in Nairobi, Kenya November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI, March 15 (Reuters) - Absa Bank Kenya said on Tuesday its pre-tax profit jumped 75.7% to 15.55 billion shillings ($136.22 million) in 2021, compared with the year-ago period.

The lender (ABSA.NR), which is a unit of South Africa's Absa Bank, joins other commercial banks in the East African nation in posting robust profit growth for 2021, driven by the start of a recovery from a COVID-19 pandemic-led slump. read more

Absa Kenya attributed the performance to muscular growth in its net interest income, driven by the small and medium enterprises segment.

The lender resumed dividend payments after a pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining its proposed dividend per share at 1.10 shillings, the same as 2019.

"We remain optimistic of improving macro-economic conditions and our business remains well positioned," Absa Kenya said in a statement, citing cost efficiencies that it has already attained, and a recovery in its return on equity.

($1 = 114.1500 Kenyan shillings)

Reporting by Hereward Holland and Duncan Miriri; editing by Uttaresh.V

