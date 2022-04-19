1 minute read
Achi reappointed PM of Ivory Coast after resigning last week
YAMOUSSOUKRO, April 19 (Reuters) - Patrick Achi has been reappointed as prime minister of Ivory Coast after he resigned from the post last week, Senate President Jeannot Ahoussou-Kouadio told a joint session of parliament on Tuesday.
Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly in Yamoussoukro, Nellie Peyton and Bate Felix in Dakar; Editing by Estelle Shirbon
