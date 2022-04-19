Skip to main content
Achi reappointed PM of Ivory Coast after resigning last week

Ivory Coast's new Prime Minister Patrick Achi talks during the first cabinet meeting of the new government at the presidential palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

YAMOUSSOUKRO, April 19 (Reuters) - Patrick Achi has been reappointed as prime minister of Ivory Coast after he resigned from the post last week, Senate President Jeannot Ahoussou-Kouadio told a joint session of parliament on Tuesday.

Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly in Yamoussoukro, Nellie Peyton and Bate Felix in Dakar; Editing by Estelle Shirbon

