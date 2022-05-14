AFDB lends Tunisia $107 million to finance road project

Vehicles and a forklift are seen on a road, at an industrial zone entrance of Ben Arous in Tunis, Tunisia April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi/File Photo

TUNIS, May 13 (Reuters) - The African Development Bank has lent Tunisia $107 million to finance a road development project, the Tunisian official gazette said on Friday.

The loan is aimed at helping develop road infrastructure in order to boost economic activity between the interior and coastal regions of the North African country.

The project aims to rehabilitate about 230 km of roads in the governorates of Gafsa, Kairouan, Kasserine, Sidi Bouzid and Siliana.

Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Hugh Lawson

